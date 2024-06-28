Smart watch Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro released in a new color Slate

Mobvoi has introduced a new version of its TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch called Enduro. The main difference of the new model is the Slate body color, previously only available in Obsidian.

As for the characteristics, they remained the same. TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro Slate features an 11.95mm body with sapphire glass, a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, and a 628mAh battery .

The watch has a 1.43-inch dual display. The watch frame is made of 7000 series aluminum and fiberglass nylon. TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro in Slate color is already available for purchase on the manufacturer’s website at a price of $349.