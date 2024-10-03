30.09.24

ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?

ASUS Vivobook S 15 S5507QA

The chassis of ASUS Vivobook laptops turned out to be so successful that you can find models of different levels with it. It is not surprising that Vivobook has also become a platform for running in processors from the manufacturer of mobile chips – Qualcomm.