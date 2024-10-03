Smart TVs Xiaomi TV Max (2025) are produced in diagonals up to 100 inches03.10.24
Xiaomi announced a new series of giant smart TVs Xiaomi TV Max 2025 at an event in Europe. The series includes models with screen diagonals of 85 and 100 inches, which are distinguished by a minimal design, metal frames and a high screen-to-body ratio. The TVs are equipped with QLED Quantum Dot displays with 4K UHD resolution and 94% color accuracy according to the DCI-P3 standard. These screens have a 144Hz refresh rate and an ultra-low 4ms latency, making them an excellent choice for both movies and games.
The TVs support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode, as well as VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium gaming functions. Other supported technologies include HDR10+, HLG and MEMC with 4K resolution at 120 Hz. The Game Boost function is also provided, which increases the frequency to 240 Hz. Two 15 W speakers are installed for sound.
The devices work on the basis of a processor with four Cortex A73 cores and Mali-G52 graphics. The TVs are equipped with 32 GB of built-in memory and 3 GB of RAM. The software is based on Google TV, with built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay. Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, Ethernet, an optical digital port and a 3.5 mm audio jack are provided for connecting devices.
Xiaomi TV Max 85 (2025) will cost €1,299, and the 100-inch model will cost €1,999. The TVs are expected to go on sale in the coming days.
