Smart TVs LG OLED B4 4K TVs in 55-75″ diagonals and 120 Hz cost from $1,500

The LG company launched a new series of smart TVs called LG OLED B4 4K TV on the world market. The series includes three models with screen sizes of 55, 65 and 75 inches. All these TVs are equipped with OLED panels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The devices support 4K resolution and have a response time of 0.1 ms. The new products are based on Alpha 8 AI processors.

TVs support NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies, which makes them attractive to gamers. Also, the devices are equipped with voice assistants Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and the Apple AirPlay function provides additional convenience in use. The LG OLED B4 4K TV is already available for purchase in some countries, with a starting price of $1,499.