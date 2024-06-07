Smart monitors Acer DA1 and Nitro GA1 received support for Google TV07.06.24
At the Computex 2024 exhibition, Acer presented two new lines of smart monitors Acer DA1 and Nitro GA1, which are distinguished by support for Google TV, access to popular video streaming services and the ability to display content from different sources on one screen.
The main characteristics of the new smart monitors:
Acer DA1 line:
- Models: DA321QK LED and DA271K
- Resolution: 4K UHD (3840×2160 pixels)
- Screen diagonal: 31.5″ (DA321QK) and 27″ (DA271K)
- Matrix: VA, 8 bit
- Reaction speed: 4 ms
- AdaptiveSync support
- Functions: Wireless projection, Multiview technology
Nitro GA1 line:
- Models: Nitro GA321QU P and Nitro GA271U P
- Resolution: WQHD (2560×1440 pixels)
- Screen diagonal: 31.5″ (GA321QU) and 27″ (GA271U P)
- Refresh rate: 180 Hz
- Latency: 1ms
- Matrix: IPS for 27″ model, VA for 31.5″ model
- Technology support: AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-SYNC
Additional features and capabilities:
- Google TV: Access to services Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, YouTube
- Google Cast: Playing content from phones and tablets
- Wireless projection and screen mirroring: Eliminates the need for cables
- Connectivity: Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for networking and integration with smart devices
Availability and price:
- Expected launch: IV quarter of 2024 in Europe
- Approximate price: €299 for the 27″ model and €349 for the 31.5″ model
