Smart glasses made it possible to receive information about all the surrounding people

Two Harvard University students, Anphu Nguyen and Kane Ardaifio, have developed smart glasses that can automatically identify people in their field of vision and provide complete information about them available on the Internet. Their device uses Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses and Pimeyes facial recognition service.

The glasses take a picture of each person that enters the lens and upload it to Pimeyes, which then displays the person’s information on the smartphone to the user, including name, phone number, address, marital status, car number and public messages from social networks. strong>

The students demonstrated the work of their invention in practice, starting conversations with strangers in the subway, addressing them by name thanks to the information received. They named their project I-XRAY and emphasized that they have no intention of publishing details of their software or selling points. Their goal was to demonstrate the capabilities of such technologies.

Although the project is not revolutionary, the students combined several existing technologies to create an interesting device that raises important questions about the privacy and ethics of using facial recognition technologies.