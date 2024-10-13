Smart glasses made it possible to receive information about all the surrounding people13.10.24
Two Harvard University students, Anphu Nguyen and Kane Ardaifio, have developed smart glasses that can automatically identify people in their field of vision and provide complete information about them available on the Internet. Their device uses Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses and Pimeyes facial recognition service.
The glasses take a picture of each person that enters the lens and upload it to Pimeyes, which then displays the person’s information on the smartphone to the user, including name, phone number, address, marital status, car number and public messages from social networks. strong>
The students demonstrated the work of their invention in practice, starting conversations with strangers in the subway, addressing them by name thanks to the information received. They named their project I-XRAY and emphasized that they have no intention of publishing details of their software or selling points. Their goal was to demonstrate the capabilities of such technologies.
Although the project is not revolutionary, the students combined several existing technologies to create an interesting device that raises important questions about the privacy and ethics of using facial recognition technologies.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Despite the budget, the Ugreen Choice H6 Pro headphones received active noise reduction, mostly voluminous sound and support for the LDAC codec. Let’s tell in more detail
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Smart glasses made it possible to receive information about all the surrounding peopleaugmented reality glasses Security
Two Harvard University students, Anphu Nguyen and Kane Ardaifio, have developed smart glasses that can automatically identify people in their field of vision
7Sense SuperBrain 1 helmet headset allows blind people to sense their surroundings by converting images into tactile signalsdevelopment medicine startup
Estonian startup 7Sense presented an innovative device called SuperBrain 1 – a telehaptic helmet that translates visual information into tactile sensations