Slovaks showed flying AirCar 2 with a range of up to 1,000 km18.05.25
Klein Vision, known for its innovations in the field of transportation technology, has announced a new flying car, the AirCar 2, which has attracted attention as part of the global trend of creating new-generation personal transportation.
The AirCar 2 combines the functions of a car and a small aircraft. According to the manufacturer, on the ground, the AirCar 2 is capable of speeds of up to 200 km/h, and in the air – up to 250 km/h. What is especially noteworthy is that the process of transforming from a car to an aircraft takes only 80 seconds and does not require any effort from the driver or pilot. The wings extend from the body, the rear spoiler turns into a tail, and the propeller is activated automatically.
In the standard state, the length of the car is 6 meters, which allows it to park in ordinary parking lots without requiring special platforms. In airplane mode, the AirCar 2 has a range of up to 1,000 km, which significantly expands travel options.
The device costs $800,000. It is expected that serial production of the AirCar 2 will begin in September 2025 after certification is completed. Klein Vision plans to produce up to 100 cars per year, and the launch of this model could be a significant step in the development of air transport for mass use.
