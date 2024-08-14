SK Hynix released a new UFS 4.1 and ZUFS 4.0 memory. It is optimized for AI and will be in the Galaxy S25

South Korea’s SK Hynix has unveiled new storage solutions at the Flash Memory Summit 2024, including advanced universal 512GB and 1TB UFS 4.1 flash memory, as well as innovative ZUFS 4.0 memory designed for improved application processing based on of arts ).

The UFS 4.1 flash memory is based on the 321-layer V9 flash memory using TLC NAND technology, which provides a high data transfer rate of up to 2.4 Gbit/s. Also introduced were higher-capacity 2TB V9 models with QLC technology, reaching speeds of 3.2Gbps, and high-speed 1TB V9H versions with 3.6Gbps. These solutions promise to significantly increase the performance of data storage in smartphones and other electronic devices.

In addition, the new ZUFS 4.0 (Zoned Universal Flash Storage) memory type of 512 GB and 1 TB is optimized for AI-based applications, which increases the speed of the smartphone operating system. ZUFS 4.0 memory is an advanced NAND technology that should offer higher performance compared to standard UFS flash memory.

SK Hynix plans to introduce the new UFS 4.1 chips in future smartphone models such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which could make them some of the most powerful devices on the market in terms of performance and speed.