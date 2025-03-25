SK Hynix announces new generation of 12-layer high-speed memory HBM4 and HBM3E25.03.25
At Nvidia’s GTC 2025 conference, SK Hynix introduced prototypes of HBM4 memory, which strengthened its position in the market and created additional difficulties for Samsung.
According to available information, SK Hynix already holds the leadership in the HBM3E segment, supplying the bulk of these modules to NVIDIA. At the same time, Samsung has not yet been able to get approval for its version of HBM3E, which has led to financial losses and forced the company to focus on developing HBM4 to avoid previous failures.
In addition to the new HBM4 prototypes, SK Hynix also introduced 12-layer HBM3E modules, which are currently the most technologically advanced on the market. The start of mass production of HBM4 is scheduled for the second half of 2025, which could further strengthen SK Hynix’s position. Samsung, in turn, has accelerated preparations for the release of HBM4, expecting to complete work in the first half of the year, which is six months ahead of the previously planned deadline.
South Korean company SK Hynix at the Flash Memory Summit 2024 introduced new storage solutions, including advanced universal flash memory UFS 4.1 with a capacity of 512 GB and 1 TB, as well as innovative memory ZUFS 4.0 designed for improved processing of applications based on the arts.
UFS 4.1 flash memory is based on 321-layer V9 flash memory using TLC NAND technology, which provides high data transfer speeds of up to 2.4 Gb / s. Also presented were more capacious samples of V9 with a capacity of 2 TB with QLC technology, reaching speeds of 3.2 Gb / s, and high-speed versions of V9H with a capacity of 1 TB with a rate of 3.6 Gb / s. These solutions promise to significantly improve the storage performance of smartphones and other electronic devices.
In addition, the new 512GB and 1TB ZUFS 4.0 (Zoned Universal Flash Storage) memory is optimized for AI-based applications, which increases the speed of the smartphone operating system. ZUFS 4.0 memory is an advanced NAND technology that should offer higher performance compared to standard UFS flash memory.
SK Hynix plans to introduce the new UFS 4.1 chips in upcoming smartphone models such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which could make them some of the most powerful devices on the market in terms of performance and speed.
