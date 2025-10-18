Sikorsky unveiled cargo drone prototype based on Black Hawk18.10.25
The American company Sikorsky has presented a prototype of the new cargo drone S-70UAS U-Hawk, created on the basis of the UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter. The premiere took place at the AUSA 2025 exhibition, reports Defence Blog.
The new version does not have a cockpit – instead, a sliding nose and a cargo ramp are installed. This allowed to increase the interior space by 25% compared to the original Black Hawk.
The presented Sikorsky S-70UAS U-Hawk is designed to transport missiles, small vehicles, modular containers or groups of drones. It is also possible to install additional fuel tanks.
The U-Hawk is capable of carrying up to 4 tons of cargo on an external suspension. The cruising range is more than 1,600 nautical miles (about 3,000 km) on a single refueling. In hover mode, the drone can be up to 14 hours without refueling.
The U-Hawk is controlled by a tablet, as well as a built-in MATRIX automatic piloting system, which independently builds a route, analyzing data from cameras, sensors and navigation algorithms without human intervention.
The MATRIX system is also capable of interacting with ground-based unmanned vehicles. At AUSA, the company demonstrated the delivery and recovery of a 6×6 HDT Hunter Wolf ground drone using the front loading ramp.
Saab previously unveiled its own helicopter drone in Poland, capable of speeds of up to 140 km/h. It is already in production and being delivered to customers in Europe, North America and Asia, and is also undergoing trials for the Spanish Navy.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse. The Logitech MX Master 4 not only boasts excellent ergonomics, but also features a number of new buttons and their functions.
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Sikorsky unveiled cargo drone prototype based on Black Hawk concept drones
The American company Sikorsky has unveiled a prototype of the new S-70UAS U-Hawk cargo drone, based on the UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter.
TP-Link already tested first prototype of Wi-Fi 8 device TP-Link Wi-Fi
TP-Link announced the successful testing of the first prototype of Wi-Fi 8 equipment, taking a step towards the next generation of wireless technology.
Sikorsky unveiled cargo drone prototype based on Black Hawk
TP-Link already tested first prototype of Wi-Fi 8 device
Xiaomi shares fall after fatal accident involving SU7 electric car
Free VPN has appeared in the Mozilla Firefox browser
You can recover your Google account with the help of friends
New Apple Vision Pro headset has an M5 processor and cost $3,500
Baseus EnerGeek GX11 – portable battery with built-in 4G router
Toyota introduced new multimedia system
Apple TV Plus service renamed to Apple TV
Updated Apple iPad Pro tablets also received the M5 chip
Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 processor is 20% more powerful, price the same
Google will allow to hide ads in search
IDC: smartphone market is growing despite trade war