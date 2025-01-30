Signal will start syncing message history between devices30.01.25
The Signal messenger is preparing to introduce the function of synchronizing old messages, media and files with new devices, such as a PC or iPad. This feature will be implemented in the beta version of the application, while maintaining the traditional high level of privacy and data protection for the platform.
When connecting an account on a new device, users will be able to transfer messages and files sent in the last 45 days. At the same time, there is an option to refuse the transfer and leave the data only on the main device.
All account data is stored in an encrypted archive that is transmitted through Signal servers. End-to-end encryption ensures that even company employees will not be able to access the information.
To connect a new device to an existing account, you will need to confirm that it has the owner’s permission. The activation process is carried out using a QR code containing the keys for synchronization.
In the future, Signal plans to expand functionality by providing the ability to transfer messages to a new primary device or restore them in case of loss of the old one.
