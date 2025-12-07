 

Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart – first motorcycle helmet with augmented reality

07.12.25

Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart

 

Japanese company Shoei has introduced the world’s first motorcycle helmet with a fully integrated augmented reality system. The model is called the GT-Air 3 Smart and was developed in conjunction with the French company EyeLights.

 

The helmet looks like a regular motorcycle helmet, but instead of the standard protective glass, it has a display that displays key information. This allows the driver not to be distracted by the dashboard or smartphone while driving.
Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart

 

The device is equipped with a built-in nano-OLED display that projects speed data, navigation tips, radar warnings and information about incoming calls at a distance of about three meters in front of the driver’s eyes. The image remains clear even in bright sunlight. Built-in speakers, a noise-canceling microphone and a universal intercom module ensure operation in both online and offline modes. Additionally, integration with voice assistants is provided, which allows you to control the helmet’s functions without using your hands.

 

Unlike solutions where AR systems are added to helmets as separate modules, the GT-Air 3 Smart technology is integrated directly by the manufacturer.

 

Shoei positions the GT-Air 3 Smart as a step towards “smart” motorcycle helmets that combine navigation, headset and HUD functions. According to the developers, the use of the AR display allows you to reduce the motorcyclist’s reaction time by 32%. The helmet has already gone on sale on the global market at a price of about $1,200.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
150
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

25.11.25
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
views
82
comments 0
Sony SRS-XP500

A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.


NewsNews
07.12.25 | 09.34
Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart – first motorcycle helmet with augmented reality  
Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart

Japanese company Shoei has introduced the world’s first motorcycle helmet with a fully integrated augmented reality system

06.12.25 | 14.19
DOOM game launched in PCB designer  
Doom

KiDOOM’s visual style looks unusual and immediately evokes associations with the era of arcade machines such as Atari Battlezone, or with the aesthetics of Vectrex.