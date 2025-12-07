Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart – first motorcycle helmet with augmented reality

Japanese company Shoei has introduced the world’s first motorcycle helmet with a fully integrated augmented reality system. The model is called the GT-Air 3 Smart and was developed in conjunction with the French company EyeLights.

The helmet looks like a regular motorcycle helmet, but instead of the standard protective glass, it has a display that displays key information. This allows the driver not to be distracted by the dashboard or smartphone while driving.



The device is equipped with a built-in nano-OLED display that projects speed data, navigation tips, radar warnings and information about incoming calls at a distance of about three meters in front of the driver’s eyes. The image remains clear even in bright sunlight. Built-in speakers, a noise-canceling microphone and a universal intercom module ensure operation in both online and offline modes. Additionally, integration with voice assistants is provided, which allows you to control the helmet’s functions without using your hands.

Unlike solutions where AR systems are added to helmets as separate modules, the GT-Air 3 Smart technology is integrated directly by the manufacturer.

Shoei positions the GT-Air 3 Smart as a step towards “smart” motorcycle helmets that combine navigation, headset and HUD functions. According to the developers, the use of the AR display allows you to reduce the motorcyclist’s reaction time by 32%. The helmet has already gone on sale on the global market at a price of about $1,200.