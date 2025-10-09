Sharge Disk Pro – universal SSD case with active cooling09.10.25
Sharge has announced the Disk Pro, a device that combines the functions of a solid-state drive, a multifunctional USB hub, and an active cooling system. The manufacturer calls the new product the world’s first portable all-in-one SSD, and a crowdfunding campaign has already launched on Kickstarter.
The Sharge Disk Pro features a built-in TLC SSD with a capacity of up to 4 TB and supports data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps. The device features a variety of ports: USB-C, USB-A (3.0 and 2.0), and HDMI 2.1, which supports 4K video output at 144 Hz or 8K video at 30 Hz. The USB-C port supports Power Delivery, with an input power of up to 100 W and an output power of up to 80 W, allowing for simultaneous data transfer and charging.
The Disk Pro works with MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, Android devices, gaming consoles (including the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck), and digital cameras. According to Sharge, the device has been tested with over 800 devices released over the past three years and is fully compatible with all major platforms.
The built-in USB-C cable allows the hub to be used without an external power supply, making it convenient even for low-power devices like smartphones.
To prevent overheating during intensive use, the Disk Pro is equipped with a built-in Ice-storm fan. In Turbo mode, it spins at up to 10,000 RPM, reducing the internal temperature to approximately 35°C. In Auto mode, the fan speed is controlled by the chip’s temperature, and at low loads, the fan is completely disabled.
The device measures 90 x 61 x 11 mm and weighs approximately 150 grams, making it about the size of a credit card.
Sharge positions the Disk Pro as a universal tool for content creators, gamers, and professionals who need fast storage, port expansion, and cooling—all in one compact solution.
