Seagate Exos M and IronWolf Pro – the first 30TB HAMR drives18.07.25
Seagate has introduced new Exos M and IronWolf Pro hard drives with capacities up to 30 TB. These are the first mass-produced models on the Mozaic 3+ platform using thermal magnetic recording (HAMR) technology, which uses laser heating to increase storage density.
Seagate Exos M and IronWolf Pro Specifications
The new drives are built in a standard 3.5-inch form factor and operate at a speed of 7200 rpm. The cache capacity is 512 MB, the maximum data transfer rate is up to 275 MB/s, and the connection is made via a SATA 6 Gb/s interface.
HAMR involves local heating of the magnetic surface to 450°C, which allows you to place data more densely. For reading, the 7th generation Spintronic Reader multi-sensor system is used, which reduces crosstalk between adjacent tracks.
Seagate claims power consumption from 6.9 to 9.5 W, depending on the operating mode. Thanks to this, the drives are compatible with modern storage systems: one 4U server can accommodate up to 3 PB, and a 42U rack can accommodate up to 36 PB. The mean time between failures (MTBF) is indicated at 2.5 million hours.
Differences between Seagate HDD models
Despite similar characteristics, the purpose of the models is different.
- Exos M is focused on data centers and cloud storage. The drive is reinforced for large arrays and has built-in vibration sensors.
- IronWolf Pro is designed for NAS systems, including office and hybrid solutions. It supports 24/7 operation, multi-user access, and tasks such as video analytics, RAG processing, and response generation based on local data.
Performance
According to Seagate tests, both models demonstrate up to 275 MB/s in sequential read and write (128 KB blocks). Random write of small blocks is about 346 IOPS, which is typical for HAMR drives. Under mixed loads (write + read), the model showed improved results due to the updated cache architecture.
The Seagate IronWolf Pro 30 TB is slightly faster in sequential read, reaching 277 MB/s. However, there is a slight drop in random write performance: 311 IOPS versus 340 IOPS in the 24 TB version, which is due to the complicated write calibration on HAMR drives.
Availability
The Seagate Exos M and IronWolf Pro hard drives in 28 and 30 TB versions are already on sale. The cost depends only on the volume, not on the model – the pricing policy is unified.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
NVIDIA introduced the Blackwell architecture, which became the basis for the GeForce RTX 50-series video cards. It made it possible to make a number of algorithms and technologies even more efficient. For example, DLSS and Frame Generation reached a new level, generating frames even better. Let’s talk about the updates in more detail
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Seagate Exos M and IronWolf Pro – the first 30TB HAMR drives HDD Seagate
Seagate Exos M and IronWolf Pro hard drives in 28 and 30 TB versions are already on sale. The cost depends only on the volume, not on the model – the pricing policy is unified.
IDC: China’s smartphone market fell in Q2 2025, Huawei is first again Huawei IDC smartphone statistics
Vivo and Oppo are in second and third place, with Xiaomi the only manufacturer in the top 5 to show sales growth.
Seagate Exos M and IronWolf Pro – the first 30TB HAMR drives
AI will summarize Google news. Sites will continue lose traffic
Commodore releases first computer in 30 years
Windows 11’s power saving mode will become more adaptive
EU postpones tax implementation for Apple, Google and Meta
Google is merging Android and ChromeOS operating systems
Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed – wireless keyboard with replaceable switches
Fractal Design released the Epoch series Mid-Tower case
E Ink and Intel release e-ink touchpad for laptops
Bitcoin breaks records again. The price of the cryptocurrency has exceeded $123 thousand.
Elon Musk’s SuperGrok Heavy AI plan costs $300 per month
Asus RTX 5090 ROG Astral Real Gold Edition graphics card contains 5 kg of gold and costs half a million dollars
AI regulatory organization has appeared in Ukraine