SanDisk PCIe 5.0 Optimus GX Pro – SSD with maximum speed and capacity of up to 4 TB

The American company SanDisk has introduced the Optimus GX Pro – a new flagship solid-state drive that opens an updated line of consumer SSD brands. The device replaces the WD Black series, but is now released under the SanDisk brand and at a higher cost. In terms of performance, the model corresponds to other top SSDs with the PCIe 5.0 interface, while the price difference makes the novelty more likely the result of rebranding than a significant technological update.

The drive is aimed at use in professional PCs, performing tasks related to artificial intelligence, editing high-resolution video and assembling high-end gaming systems.

SanDisk Optimus GX Pro SSD Specifications

The SanDisk Optimus GX Pro is built on the PCIe 5.0 x4 interface and demonstrates one of the highest speed levels among consumer SSDs. The line includes versions with a capacity of 1, 2 and 4 TB, as well as options with and without a cooling radiator. The maximum read speed reaches 14,900 MB/s, the write speed is up to 14,000 MB/s, the rate of input-output operations per second can reach 2.4 million. The device uses proprietary memory with nCache 4.0 caching and DRAM. The drive is made in the M.2 2280 form factor and complies with the NVMe 2.0 standard.

In the USA, the device has already gone on sale on the official SanDisk website and on the Amazon platform. The 1 TB version is offered at a price of $ 459 to $ 500, the 2 TB model is estimated at approximately $ 920 to $ 999, and the 4 TB version costs from $ 1,800 to $ 1,949. Despite the high speed, previously released WD Black drives may in some cases be a more affordable option for users.