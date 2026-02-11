SanDisk PCIe 5.0 Optimus GX Pro – SSD with maximum speed and capacity of up to 4 TB  

SanDisk PCIe 5.0 Optimus GX Pro – SSD with maximum speed and capacity of up to 4 TB11.02.26
The American company SanDisk has introduced the Optimus GX Pro – a new flagship solid-state drive that opens an updated line of consumer SSD brands. The device replaces the WD Black series, but is now released under the SanDisk brand and at a higher cost. In terms of performance, the model corresponds to other top SSDs with the PCIe 5.0 interface, while the price difference makes the novelty more likely the result of rebranding than a significant technological update.
The drive is aimed at use in professional PCs, performing tasks related to artificial intelligence, editing high-resolution video and assembling high-end gaming systems.
SanDisk Optimus GX Pro SSD Specifications
The SanDisk Optimus GX Pro is built on the PCIe 5.0 x4 interface and demonstrates one of the highest speed levels among consumer SSDs. The line includes versions with a capacity of 1, 2 and 4 TB, as well as options with and without a cooling radiator. The maximum read speed reaches 14,900 MB/s, the write speed is up to 14,000 MB/s, the rate of input-output operations per second can reach 2.4 million. The device uses proprietary memory with nCache 4.0 caching and DRAM. The drive is made in the M.2 2280 form factor and complies with the NVMe 2.0 standard.
In the USA, the device has already gone on sale on the official SanDisk website and on the Amazon platform. The 1 TB version is offered at a price of $ 459 to $ 500, the 2 TB model is estimated at approximately $ 920 to $ 999, and the 4 TB version costs from $ 1,800 to $ 1,949. Despite the high speed, previously released WD Black drives may in some cases be a more affordable option for users.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
SanDisk PCIe 5.0 Optimus GX Pro – SSD with maximum speed and capacity of up to 4 TB SanDisk SSD
American company SanDisk has introduced Optimus GX Pro – a new flagship solid-state drive that opens the brand’s updated line of consumer SSDs
YouTube Music will limit access to song lyrics without purchasing a subscription business service YouTube
The changes affected the “Now Playing” tab in YouTube Music, where a new card appeared with a notification about the number of free views available.
SanDisk PCIe 5.0 Optimus GX Pro – SSD with maximum speed and capacity of up to 4 TB
Discord will require users to verify their age
Apple designer showed the interior of the first electric Ferrari
Uklon will work 24 hours a day in 7 cities of Ukraine
Monobank will offer currency transactions with euros and dollars
Who will be the next hosts of The Grand Tour – they announced now
Starlink Direct to Cell will start operating in the European Union – calls via satellite directly from a smartphone
VW Transporter released in Sportline version with GTI-style design
Kyivstar increases prices for UAH 50-90 in 7 tariffs from March 1st
China bans electric cars with hidden door handles
SpaceX bought xAI Elon Musk became the first person in the world with over $850 billion
Skoda to produce its millionth car in 2025