Samsung will double the price of SSD memory

At the beginning of the year, Samsung co-director Tae Moon Roh (TM Roh) publicly stated that “everything is getting more expensive” in the consumer electronics market. According to him, the key factor will be the global shortage of DRAM chips, caused by a sharp increase in demand from data centers focused on artificial intelligence.

At the same time, it was not announced then that the company was preparing to raise prices for NAND flash memory. Now the scale of this increase has become known – and they look truly impressive.

NAND prices may increase by 100%

As reported by the Korean publication ETNews, citing its own sources, Samsung has already informed key customers, including Apple, Nvidia and AMD, about increasing contract prices for NAND chips by 100% in the first quarter of 2026.

Such a move will inevitably lead to a sharp increase in the price of SSDs. Combined with the increase in prices for other components, this may affect the final cost of personal computers, laptops and flagship smartphones, making them less affordable for the mass consumer.

Artificial shortage and focus on AI

Samsung remains one of the largest manufacturers of NAND memory in the world. At the same time, the company is actively reorienting production capacities to the needs of the AI ​​sector and, according to available information, does not plan to increase the production of consumer memory.

This approach actually means maintaining an artificial shortage in the NAND market, which allows it to maintain or increase prices and maximize profits. As a result, the pressure on the consumer electronics market in 2026 can only increase.