Samsung will delete inactive accounts on July 31, 2025

Samsung has announced upcoming changes to its account management policy. The updated rules will come into effect on July 31, 2025 and will automatically delete accounts that have not been active for two years. This was reported by the Sammobile portal.

According to the new policy, if a user has not logged into their Samsung account and has not used it to authorize the company’s services for 24 months, such an account will be considered inactive and subject to deletion. After deletion, access to it will be blocked, and all associated data will be irretrievably deleted.

To avoid losing your account, Samsung recommends logging in to the system before July 31 or using any service that requires logging in. In addition, owners of inactive accounts will receive email reminders about the need to authorize.

The company emphasizes that the changes are aimed at improving the security and data protection of users who have not interacted with the Samsung ecosystem for a long time. Users who have not used their account for a long time are advised to check its status in advance.