Samsung The Premiere 5 projector supports finger control and 4K image output01.05.25
Samsung has officially launched its new ultra-short-throw projector, The Premiere 5, in its home market of South Korea. The model, first shown at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, is now available for purchase.
The Premiere 5 stands out for its touch control support. Thanks to an infrared camera and a laser module, users can interact with the projected image as with a conventional touch screen: for example, tap on interface elements or perform zoom-in and zoom-out gestures.
The projector is capable of creating images up to 100 inches diagonally from a distance of 43 centimeters. Thanks to ultra-short-throw technology, the device can work on any flat surface – a wall, a table or even the floor.
The system automatically adapts brightness, color and contrast to the surrounding conditions, eliminating the need for the user to manually adjust the image.
Samsung The Premiere 5 runs on the Tizen 9.0 operating system with the One UI interface, providing access to popular streaming services for music and video. Smart home control is also supported via the SmartThings application.
The cost of the new product in South Korea is 1.99 million won (about 1,383 US dollars). The projector is already available both in offline Samsung stores and through online platforms.
