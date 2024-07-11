Samsung released the first SSD with a capacity of 61.44 TB. This is a drive for servers11.07.24
Samsung, a world leader in memory and storage, has announced the launch of its first 60 TB solid state drive (SSD).
This SSD is intended for enterprise use and is not intended for the mass consumer market. With the help of the new controller, the company also announced the possibility of creating a 120 TB SSD. Previously, the maximum volume of SSD from Samsung was 32 TB, but the company released the BM1743 model with a volume of 61.44 TB. This 60 TB class SSD will compete with Solidigm D5-P5336 and Western Digital 60 TB products.
The BM1743 uses 7th generation 176-layer QLC V-NAND memory and Samsung’s proprietary controller. Its sequential read speed is 7.2 GBps and write speed is up to 2.0 GBps. The device provides 1,600,000 random read operations and 110,000 random write operations. The durability of the drive is 0.26 recording cycles per day for five years.
The new SSD will be available for servers in two form factors: U.2 and PCIe 4.0 x4, as well as an E3.S format for PCIe 5.0 x4 interface for machines with high storage density. The price and power consumption indicators are not yet disclosed, but similar devices cost about $7,000.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Samsung held the Unpacked event, where it showed the next generation of its smartphones with a foldable design – Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6. This year, the emphasis was on the fact that the assistant with artificial intelligence can become more useful in this form factor of the device.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Samsung released the first SSD with a capacity of 61.44 TB. This is a drive for serversmemory drive Samsung SSD
Samsung, a world leader in memory and storage, has announced the launch of its first 60 TB solid state drive (SSD).
ASRock will release graphics cards based on Intel Arc A770 and A750 in the Challenger SE versionASRock Intel videocard
Both ASRock Arc A750/A770 Challenger SE video cards are equipped with a factory overclocked GPU: the older model has the GPU boost frequency increased from 2.1 to 2.15 GHz, and the younger model from 2.05 to 2.2 GHz.