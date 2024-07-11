Samsung released the first SSD with a capacity of 61.44 TB. This is a drive for servers

Samsung, a world leader in memory and storage, has announced the launch of its first 60 TB solid state drive (SSD).

This SSD is intended for enterprise use and is not intended for the mass consumer market. With the help of the new controller, the company also announced the possibility of creating a 120 TB SSD. Previously, the maximum volume of SSD from Samsung was 32 TB, but the company released the BM1743 model with a volume of 61.44 TB. This 60 TB class SSD will compete with Solidigm D5-P5336 and Western Digital 60 TB products.

The BM1743 uses 7th generation 176-layer QLC V-NAND memory and Samsung’s proprietary controller. Its sequential read speed is 7.2 GBps and write speed is up to 2.0 GBps. The device provides 1,600,000 random read operations and 110,000 random write operations. The durability of the drive is 0.26 recording cycles per day for five years.

The new SSD will be available for servers in two form factors: U.2 and PCIe 4.0 x4, as well as an E3.S format for PCIe 5.0 x4 interface for machines with high storage density. The price and power consumption indicators are not yet disclosed, but similar devices cost about $7,000.