Samsung Odyssey OLED G60SF – monitor with 500 Hz15.05.25
Samsung has announced its first OLED gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 500 Hz – Odyssey OLED G6 G60SF. This is the world’s first display based on OLED technology with such a high frequency, aimed at professional gamers and esports enthusiasts.
The model received a 27-inch QD-OLED panel with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, a response time of 0.03 ms (GTG) and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. The monitor is certified VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Pantone Valida. (G-SYNC Compatible) and AMD (FreeSync Premium Pro) The design features a silver body and RGB backlighting.
According to Samsung, the novelty sets a new bar for image quality and gaming performance, combining a record refresh rate with deep OLED colors and ultra-low latency.
Pre-orders are already open on the Samsung website – the monitor costs $1488, including a $200 discount.
Here’s a comparison of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 G60SF monitor with two main competitors in the premium segment of gaming displays – ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM and LG UltraGear OLED 27.
|Characteristics
|Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF)
|ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM
|LG UltraGear OLED 27GR95QE-B
|Panel type
|QD-OLED
|OLED
|OLED
|Diagonal
|27″
|27″
|27″
|Permission
|2560×1440
|2560×1440
|2560×1440
|Update frequency
|500 Hz
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response Time (GTG)
|0.03 ms
|0.03 ms
|0.03 ms
|Peak Brightness
|1000 threads
|~1000 threads
|~1000 threads
|HDR
|VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500
|HDR10
|VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
|Support G-SYNC / FreeSync
|G-SYNC Compatible / FreeSync Pro
|G-SYNC Compatible / FreeSync
|G-SYNC Compatible / FreeSync
|Color calibration
|Pantone Validated
|–
|–
|RGB backlight
|Yes (rear)
|No
|No
|Starting price
|$1488
|~$999
|~$999
-
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 is the world’s first OLED monitor with a frequency of 500 Hz. This is its main advantage. It also stands out for its RGB backlighting and Pantone certification.
-
ASUS PG27AQDM is a model that has proven itself with excellent image quality, but the refresh rate is lower – 240 Hz.
-
LG 27GR95QE-B is similar in characteristics to ASUS, supports certified HDR True Black.
