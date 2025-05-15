Samsung Odyssey OLED G60SF – monitor with 500 Hz

Samsung has announced its first OLED gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 500 Hz – Odyssey OLED G6 G60SF. This is the world’s first display based on OLED technology with such a high frequency, aimed at professional gamers and esports enthusiasts.

The model received a 27-inch QD-OLED panel with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, a response time of 0.03 ms (GTG) and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. The monitor is certified VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Pantone Valida. (G-SYNC Compatible) and AMD (FreeSync Premium Pro) The design features a silver body and RGB backlighting.

According to Samsung, the novelty sets a new bar for image quality and gaming performance, combining a record refresh rate with deep OLED colors and ultra-low latency.

Pre-orders are already open on the Samsung website – the monitor costs $1488, including a $200 discount.

Here’s a comparison of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 G60SF monitor with two main competitors in the premium segment of gaming displays – ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM and LG UltraGear OLED 27.

Characteristics Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM LG UltraGear OLED 27GR95QE-B Panel type QD-OLED OLED OLED Diagonal 27″ 27″ 27″ Permission 2560×1440 2560×1440 2560×1440 Update frequency 500 Hz 240 Hz 240 Hz Response Time (GTG) 0.03 ms 0.03 ms 0.03 ms Peak Brightness 1000 threads ~1000 threads ~1000 threads HDR VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 HDR10 VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Support G-SYNC / FreeSync G-SYNC Compatible / FreeSync Pro G-SYNC Compatible / FreeSync G-SYNC Compatible / FreeSync Color calibration Pantone Validated – – RGB backlight Yes (rear) No No Starting price $1488 ~$999 ~$999