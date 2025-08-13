Samsung Messages will start supporting satellite communication13.08.25
In the Samsung Messages app version 16.1.02.2, a Reddit user found mentions of a new Satellite Mode feature. It will allow you to send only SMS messages without support for media files and RCS chat.
Despite Google’s demand to make Google Messages the default messaging client on Android, Samsung continues to develop its own program. Users can still choose it as the main one, receiving additional features – for example, reminders about contacts’ birthdays or integration with the Now Brief panel.
Satellite communication technology is developing as a means of sending messages in places without mobile coverage, mainly in emergency cases. Samsung seems to be preparing its implementation, without waiting for similar solutions from Google.
Similar services are already available in the US from operators Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile and T-Mobile, which cooperate with satellite networks Skylo and T-Satellite. They allow you to send SMS in remote regions where there is no terrestrial communication infrastructure.
