Samsung introduced two new speaker systems at IFA 202505.09.25
Samsung has introduced two new party speaker systems – the Sound Tower ST50F and ST40F. They are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. They will also be shown at the IFA 2025 exhibition, which is taking place these days.
Both models are equipped with a dual dome tweeter system with Waveguide technology, which forms a wide and even sound stage. The design uses two tweeters and two built-in subwoofers with three bass modes (Deep, Punchy, Gentle). There are four sound profiles: Standard, Wide, Stadium and Outdoor.
To create a festive atmosphere, Party Lights+ is provided with five mood presets and six dynamic patterns synchronized with music. Light control is available through the Samsung Sound Tower application. Additionally, there are DJ Booth and karaoke modes, as well as the ability to connect a musical instrument. Both speakers are splash-proof according to the IPX4 standard.
Model differences
- ST50F: 6.5″ subwoofers, wheels and telescopic handle, up to 18 hours of battery life.
- ST40F: 5.25″ subwoofers, handle without wheels, up to 12 hours of battery life.
Price
- ST50F – $700
- ST40F – $500
The new products will go on sale this month.
