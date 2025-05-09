Samsung introduced new line of 2025 TVs and soundbars in Ukraine09.05.25
Samsung has announced the start of pre-orders for a new line of 2025 TVs and sound systems in Ukraine. The range includes OLED, Neo QLED 8K and 4K, Crystal UHD models, as well as design solutions from the The Frame series. In addition, updated soundbars with Dolby Atmos support and intelligent sound tuning are presented.
What’s in the line
The 2025 TV series features:
- Neo QLED 8K — models with Quantum Matrix technology, which provides a high level of contrast, detail and wide viewing angles.
- Neo QLED 4K — devices with an updated processor, Glare-Free coating and a high refresh rate.
- OLED 4K (S95F, S90F, S85F) — TVs with deep blacks, rich colors, increased peak brightness and reduced glare.
- QLED 4K — TVs with bright color reproduction and good visibility from different angles.
- Crystal UHD — available models with 4K resolution and rich picture.
- The Frame — designer TVs in the form of a painting, with access to a gallery of more than 2,500 works of art.
All models have received support for the Vision AI platform, which automatically adjusts image and sound parameters taking into account the content and environment.
The HW-Q990F and HW-Q930F models stand out in the soundbar line, equipped with support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, the Q-Symphony function and AI-optimized sound.
Prices and orders
Orders are now open on the official Samsung website. Here is the approximate cost of the devices:
- Neo QLED 8K – from 130,000 to 4,000,000 UAH (soundbar included in the kit)
- Neo QLED 4K – from 41,000 to 370,000 UAH
- OLED – from 57,000 to 180,000 UAH (soundbar as a gift for S95F)
- QLED 4K – from 23,000 to 89,000 UAH
- Crystal UHD – from 18,000 UAH
- The Frame – from 40,000 to 100,000 UAH
- Q-series soundbars – from 15,000 UAH
- B-series soundbars – from 4,300 UAH
