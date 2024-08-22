Samsung, Intel and Qualcomm are jointly developing OLED displays for laptops

Samsung Display, which is a leader in the production of OLED panels for small and medium format devices, is actively developing cooperation with Intel and Qualcomm to expand the use of OLED displays in laptops. For the past four years, Samsung has been introducing OLED displays into its premium laptops and plans to strengthen its presence in the market. During the Korea Display Exhibition, Samsung Display CEO Choi Joo-sung emphasized the importance of technology, production scale and customer engagement to increase the company’s competitiveness in the notebook sector.

The company recently began supplying Tandem OLED panels for Apple’s new iPad Pro, and plans to supply OLED displays for future iPad Air, iPad Mini and MacBook models. Due to the growing demand for OLED panels for laptops, Samsung Display is investing 4.1 trillion Korean won (approximately $3 billion) in building a new 8.6 generation OLED production line. The facility, due to be completed by 2026, will be capable of producing more than 10 million OLED panels per year.



Previously, Samsung expanded the line of Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitors, introducing a new model with a 34-inch screen and model number LS34DG850.

The novelty debuted in France and is equipped with an OLED panel with a 4K resolution (3440×1440 pixels) and a refresh rate of 175 Hz. Other specifications have not yet been revealed, but it is likely that they will be similar to the Odyssey OLED G9 (49-inch) and Odyssey OLED G6 (27-inch) models.

You can buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor at a price of 1,068 euros.