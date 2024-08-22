Samsung, Intel and Qualcomm are jointly developing OLED displays for laptops22.08.24
Samsung Display, which is a leader in the production of OLED panels for small and medium format devices, is actively developing cooperation with Intel and Qualcomm to expand the use of OLED displays in laptops. For the past four years, Samsung has been introducing OLED displays into its premium laptops and plans to strengthen its presence in the market. During the Korea Display Exhibition, Samsung Display CEO Choi Joo-sung emphasized the importance of technology, production scale and customer engagement to increase the company’s competitiveness in the notebook sector.
The company recently began supplying Tandem OLED panels for Apple’s new iPad Pro, and plans to supply OLED displays for future iPad Air, iPad Mini and MacBook models. Due to the growing demand for OLED panels for laptops, Samsung Display is investing 4.1 trillion Korean won (approximately $3 billion) in building a new 8.6 generation OLED production line. The facility, due to be completed by 2026, will be capable of producing more than 10 million OLED panels per year.
Previously, Samsung expanded the line of Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitors, introducing a new model with a 34-inch screen and model number LS34DG850.
The novelty debuted in France and is equipped with an OLED panel with a 4K resolution (3440×1440 pixels) and a refresh rate of 175 Hz. Other specifications have not yet been revealed, but it is likely that they will be similar to the Odyssey OLED G9 (49-inch) and Odyssey OLED G6 (27-inch) models.
You can buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor at a price of 1,068 euros.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
The Acer Chromebook Plus laptop has a powerful enough processor, enough memory and a connector for displaying images. Let’s figure out why he does all this.
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Samsung, Intel and Qualcomm are jointly developing OLED displays for laptopsIntel monitor OLED Qualcomm Samsung
Samsung recently began supplying Tandem OLED panels for Apple’s new iPad Pro, and plans to supply OLED displays for future iPad Air, iPad Mini and MacBook models
Tetyana Lukinyuk, ex-B2C director of Kyivstar, become head of Google Ukraineevents in Ukraine Google
Prior to that, Tetyana Lukinyuk worked in the FMCG sector, holding senior positions in sales and marketing in such international corporations as Coca-Cola, Mars, and then headed the Red Bull business in Ukraine as CEO.