  

Samsung has developed technology to hide content on the screen

01.02.26

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

 

Samsung has introduced a new private display technology for mobile devices. A full presentation is expected soon, but the company has confirmed the basic principles of its operation.

 

The new feature allows you to limit the visibility of the screen to outsiders at certain angles. Users will be able to hide both entire applications and individual elements, such as the password entry screen or pop-up messages.

 

Samsung emphasizes that the level of protection can be flexibly adjusted to individual needs.

 

Development and implementation in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

 

It took five years to create, test and refine the technology. The company notes that it has combined hardware and software solutions for convenient and effective privacy protection without interfering with everyday smartphone use.

 

According to preliminary information, the private display technology will debut on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This means it will likely not be available on other S26 models and older devices. Final details will be announced after the official launch.


