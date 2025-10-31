Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold – triple folded smartphone announced31.10.25
Samsung has publicly shown its first TriFold smartphone for the first time, which has long been rumored. The premiere took place in South Korea at the K-Tech Showcase exhibition as part of the APEC 2025 summit, where the device was presented under the name Galaxy Z TriFold.
The novelty was shown only behind glass – guests and journalists did not have the opportunity to hold the device in their hands, but this demonstration was the first confirmation that the long-awaited TriFold from Samsung really exists.
According to data that has already appeared on the network, the diagonal of the Galaxy Z TriFold screen when fully unfolded is about 10 inches – this can be compared to a compact tablet. The company has not yet disclosed other characteristics.
The device is expected to go on sale in November 2025. Due to the expected high price, Samsung intends to limit the production run to approximately 50,000 units to first assess demand for the new form factor.
