Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are first with Wear OS 6 with Google Gemini AI11.07.25
Samsung Electronics announced a new generation of smartwatches – Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic. The new products have a thinner body, improved health tracking sensors and integration with Google Gemini AI. Both models have retained the brand’s design, but have received a thinner body, a redesigned internal design and improved health tracking functions.
The central update of the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic is the improved BioActive sensor, which provides a more accurate and detailed analysis of the body’s condition. Galaxy Watch8 provides advanced sleep monitoring, including recommendations for rest mode, tracking circadian rhythms, detecting signs of apnea and assessing vascular load. For the first time, an antioxidant index has appeared in a smartwatch: the device is able to measure the level of carotenoids in the body in 5 seconds, which helps to track nutrition and the overall condition of the body.
Key features of Samsung Galaxy Watch8
- Redesigned body: 11% thinner by optimizing the internal architecture; Dynamic Lug for better fit and sensor accuracy.
- Screen: Up to 3000 nits peak brightness, 50% brighter than previous models.
- Processor: Next-generation 3nm chip with improved power efficiency.
- BioActive sensor: Updated for more accurate analysis of the body’s condition.
- Dual GPS: Improved geolocation accuracy.
New health monitoring features
- Advanced sleep tracking: personalized recommendations, circadian rhythm analysis, and sleep apnea detection.
- Vascular load: tracks the state of the vascular system during sleep.
- Antioxidant index: for the first time on a smartwatch, carotenoid level measurement in 5 seconds.
- Vital energy: AI-assessment of the body’s physical and mental resources.
- Personal running coach: adaptive training plans and fitness assessment.
- Mood and mindfulness tracker: recommendations for high stress, breathing exercises.
- Together function: social challenges and joint workouts.
Galaxy Watch8 became the first watch on the Wear OS 6 platform. Integration with Google Gemini artificial intelligence allows you to control functions with your voice, including starting workouts, setting alarms, and working with the calendar. The One UI 8 Watch interface has received an updated structure with tiles and a Now Bar that make it easier to access key information and events.
