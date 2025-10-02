Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 and A11+ tablets with MediaTek Helio G99, Dolby Atmos have 7 years of updates and a price of €180

Samsung has officially introduced new entry-level tablets – the Galaxy Tab A11 and its larger version, the Galaxy Tab A11+.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is equipped with an 8.7-inch LCD screen, while the Galaxy Tab A11+ has an 11-inch display. Both devices support a 90 Hz refresh rate. The base model is built on the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which was previously used in the Redmi Note 14 4G and 14 Pro 4G smartphones. The manufacturer has not yet specified which platform is used in the Galaxy Tab A11+. Depending on the configuration, the tablets offer 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 2 TB.

The autonomy of the models varies. The Galaxy Tab A11 is equipped with a 5400 mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab A11+ has a battery that is increased to 7040 mAh. The older version also supports 25 W fast charging, while the charging characteristics of the younger model are not specified, but according to insiders, it can be 15 W, like last year’s Tab A9 and Tab A9 +. Both versions retain the 3.5 mm audio jack, and the sound supports Dolby Atmos technology.

Both new products run Android 15 and will receive seven years of OS and security updates, like the rest of the Galaxy Tab 11 line.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ stands out not only with a larger battery and display, but also with support for DeX mode, which allows you to use the tablet as a simplified replacement for a computer with multitasking capabilities, but so far only on the built-in screen. It is possible that in the future the model may also receive a USB 3.0 port, which would expand its capabilities, but there is no official confirmation yet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 has already gone on sale in a number of regions at a price of €180 for a version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in memory. The maximum cost is €230. So far, we are only talking about options with Wi-Fi support, although a version with 5G will also appear in some countries. Galaxy Tab A11+ will be released closer to the end of the year, but its cost has not yet been disclosed.