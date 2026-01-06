Samsung Galaxy S26 will cost the same as the Galaxy S25. Company will fix the price

According to South Korean media, Samsung has decided to maintain prices for its flagship Galaxy S26 smartphone line, expected to launch in March. All models with 256GB of storage remain priced at the same level as last year’s Galaxy S25 series, marking the fourth consecutive year of price freezes.

Sources in Korea note that the manufacturer faced rising costs and exchange rate fluctuations, but chose not to pass on the additional costs to customers. This move is explained by a desire to remain competitive in the global smartphone market and maintain stable consumer demand for flagship devices.

Expected Samsung Galaxy S26 specifications

According to recent leaks, base models of the Galaxy S26 will feature 256GB of internal storage. For comparison, last year, the official starting price of the Galaxy S25 with the same storage capacity in Ukraine was UAH 43,999, the Galaxy S25+ was priced at UAH 51,999, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra was priced at UAH 63,999.

The decision to maintain prices will reportedly affect not only the Galaxy S26 lineup but also the next-generation, more sophisticated devices – the Galaxy Fold8 and Galaxy Flip8. They will also launch with the same price tags as their predecessors. However, in the mid-price segment, the changes will be less favorable for buyers: it is expected that certain Galaxy A series models will be released at higher prices.

Why Samsung smartphones may get more expensive

Earlier, Korean media reported that Samsung was experiencing difficulties in formulating a pricing policy for the Galaxy S26. The company faced the challenge of balancing rising component costs, including memory modules and manufacturing processes, with maintaining acceptable profitability.

According to the latest reports, the Galaxy S26 series launch is scheduled for February 25, 2026, in San Francisco. The official announcement of the foldable Galaxy Fold8 and Galaxy Flip8 models is expected this summer, tentatively in July.