Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has the best screen according to DXOMARK

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra topped the DXOMARK display rankings with a score of 160, beating out its competitors in both the global and ultra-premium segments. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro tied for second place with 158 points, while the Honor Magic 6 Pro, Galaxy S25+, and S25 each scored 157 points. Its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, trailed behind with a score of 155 points.

DXOMARK experts noted that the S25 Ultra provides excellent outdoor readability thanks to its high brightness and anti-glare coating, and also demonstrates accurate color reproduction in True Color mode, minimizing color deviations when changing viewing angles. Improved video performance has eliminated the shortcomings of the previous model, especially in low light conditions, and frame processing during video playback has become even smoother.

Among the shortcomings, the minimum brightness is too high, which can interfere with comfortable use in the dark, and the level of blue light remains quite high, which is why the smartphone did not receive the DXOMARK mark for eye comfort. In addition, the screen sometimes records accidental touches, and the touch sensitivity is inferior to some competitors. Despite these nuances, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has set a new standard among flagship displays.