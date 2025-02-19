Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has the best screen according to DXOMARK19.02.25
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra topped the DXOMARK display rankings with a score of 160, beating out its competitors in both the global and ultra-premium segments. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro tied for second place with 158 points, while the Honor Magic 6 Pro, Galaxy S25+, and S25 each scored 157 points. Its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, trailed behind with a score of 155 points.
DXOMARK experts noted that the S25 Ultra provides excellent outdoor readability thanks to its high brightness and anti-glare coating, and also demonstrates accurate color reproduction in True Color mode, minimizing color deviations when changing viewing angles. Improved video performance has eliminated the shortcomings of the previous model, especially in low light conditions, and frame processing during video playback has become even smoother.
Among the shortcomings, the minimum brightness is too high, which can interfere with comfortable use in the dark, and the level of blue light remains quite high, which is why the smartphone did not receive the DXOMARK mark for eye comfort. In addition, the screen sometimes records accidental touches, and the touch sensitivity is inferior to some competitors. Despite these nuances, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has set a new standard among flagship displays.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
The new Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard doesn’t just offer the company’s high quality and mechanical switches. It also allows you to change some of the button activation parameters. Let’s talk more
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has the best screen according to DXOMARK display rating Samsung smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra topped the DXOMARK display rankings, scoring 160 points and beating competitors in both the global and ultra-premium segments.
The Air Alert app now allows you to turn off high-risk warnings applications events in Ukraine
The “Air Alert” application was developed by Ajax Systems and Stfalcon with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has the best screen according to DXOMARK
The Air Alert app now allows you to turn off high-risk warnings
Epic Games Store was visited by almost 300 million players in 2024, and the most popular game was Genshin Impact
The new MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor supports 5G, 108MP cameras and 120Hz screens
Sony has sold 75 million PlayStation 5 consoles
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released in August
AI audio removal from the new Samsung Galaxy S25 may later appear in the Galaxy S24
Laptops with Nvidia RTX 5000 series graphics cards will go on sale from February 25
Apple TV app has arrived on Android
AMD Radeon RX 9070 graphics card to be unveiled on February 28