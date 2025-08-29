Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 AI will be shown at Galaxy Event 2025 on September 4th29.08.25
Samsung has officially confirmed a new Galaxy Event, which will take place on September 4, 2025. The presentation will be held online and will be broadcast on the company’s website and YouTube channel at 9:30 AM UTC.
The main event of the Samsung Galaxy Event 2025 will be the presentation of the “new member of the Galaxy S25 family.” In fact, this confirms rumors about the imminent release of the Galaxy S25 FE. In addition, the company is preparing a new generation of premium tablets – the Galaxy Tab S11 series, including the senior model Tab S11 Ultra.
Samsung is betting on advanced AI capabilities. The new products will offer deeper integration into the Galaxy ecosystem, multimodal work scenarios and, as the company promises, a “seamless mobile experience.”
In addition to the online presentation, the brand will hold a press conference at the IFA 2025 exhibition in Berlin, which starts on September 5. Live demonstrations of devices and additional announcements are expected there.
September promises to be eventful for Samsung fans: the company is preparing new smartphones, tablets and major premieres in Europe.
