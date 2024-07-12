Samsung Galaxy Ring costs $399, but it will not be sold in Ukraine12.07.24
Samsung has unveiled a new smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, which offers users a convenient way to track health and control their devices with simple gestures. This gadget was shown at the world presentation together with the new Galaxy Flip and Fold of the sixth generation. Our first a review of these smartphones is already on the site.
The Galaxy Ring integrates with Samsung Health, providing users with comprehensive information on sleep, blood oxygen levels, heart rate and activity throughout the day.
While some expected Samsung to offer more subscription features, there’s no reason to believe it will be worth it just yet.
On the other hand, Samsung is likely to add many more features to the Galaxy Ring in the future. The ring uses Samsung’s BioActive sensor, which opens up the possibility of extending its functionality beyond basic sleep tracking.
The Galaxy Ring will be available in three colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold. The price of the device starts at $399. Pre-orders will be available on Samsung.com and at authorized retailers starting July 10, 2024.
What Samsung Galaxy Ring can do
- Sleep tracking: The ring tracks various aspects of sleep, including duration, stages of sleep, breath retention, and blood oxygen levels during sleep;
- Activity tracking: Galaxy Ring tracks steps, distance traveled, calories burned and other activity metrics;
- Heart rate monitoring: The ring continuously monitors the user’s heart rate, providing information about the state of their cardiovascular system.
- Gesture Control: The Galaxy Ring can be used to control compatible Samsung devices with gestures, such as pinching your fingers together to take a photo or making a fist to turn off the alarm.
- Design: The ring has an elegant design that can be worn during the day and at night. It is made of titanium and is waterproof up to 10 ATM.
- Long battery life: Galaxy Ring can work up to 7 days without recharging.
Samsung Galaxy Ring costs $399, but it will not be sold in Ukraine
Samsung has unveiled a new smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, which offers users a convenient way to track health and control their devices with simple gestures.
