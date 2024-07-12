Samsung Galaxy Ring costs $399, but it will not be sold in Ukraine

Samsung has unveiled a new smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, which offers users a convenient way to track health and control their devices with simple gestures. This gadget was shown at the world presentation together with the new Galaxy Flip and Fold of the sixth generation. Our first a review of these smartphones is already on the site.

The Galaxy Ring integrates with Samsung Health, providing users with comprehensive information on sleep, blood oxygen levels, heart rate and activity throughout the day.

While some expected Samsung to offer more subscription features, there’s no reason to believe it will be worth it just yet.

On the other hand, Samsung is likely to add many more features to the Galaxy Ring in the future. The ring uses Samsung’s BioActive sensor, which opens up the possibility of extending its functionality beyond basic sleep tracking.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in three colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold. The price of the device starts at $399. Pre-orders will be available on Samsung.com and at authorized retailers starting July 10, 2024.

What Samsung Galaxy Ring can do