Samsung Galaxy Flip7 released in limited edition Olympic Games edition   

Samsung Galaxy Flip7 released in limited edition Olympic Games edition29.01.26
Samsung, which has been an official partner of the Olympic Games for almost three decades, has introduced a special version of the Samsung Galaxy Flip7 Olympic Edition smartphone. The company will give these devices to almost 3,800 athletes.
The smartphone has a unique design in blue with a gold metal frame and the Olympic logo. The kit also includes a transparent magnetic case with additional decorative elements.
What will the Samsung Galaxy Flip7 Olympic Edition get
In addition, the Galaxy Flip7 Olympic Edition will be equipped with exclusive wallpapers created specifically for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics. Samsung notes that the design “reflects winter sports and is inspired by the tracks that are formed when skate blades interact with the ice surface.”
Special applications for athletes will be pre-installed on the devices, as well as an eSIM with a 100 GB mobile 5G Internet package. Among the services is the Galaxy Athlete Card, which allows you to share profiles, collect digital cards and participate in interactive activities. The Athlete365 tool will be integrated into the Now Brief function to track sports performance, mental state and receive key information about the competition.
In addition, the official Olympic Games app, the International Olympic Committee hotline, and the PinQuest service will be installed on smartphones, which should increase the convenience of everyday use of devices in the Olympic Village.
