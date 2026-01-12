Samsung Galaxy Book 6 laptops get new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and have up to 30 hours battery life

At CES 2026, Samsung introduced a new generation of Galaxy Book 6 laptops, which included the Galaxy Book 6, Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Book 6 Ultra models. The updated line received new Intel processors, built-in neuroprocessors and expanded integration of Galaxy AI functions.

All devices in the series are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, which are manufactured using the Intel 18A process technology with 1.8 nm standards. According to Samsung, the increase in CPU performance exceeds 50% compared to the previous generation. The laptops are offered with 16 or 32 GB of RAM and solid-state drives with a capacity of up to 1 TB. For the 16-inch version of the Galaxy Book 6 Pro, the possibility of expanding storage is provided thanks to an additional slot.

More about Samsung Galaxy Book 6

An important part of the update was the integration of the neuroprocessor into all models of the series. The built-in NPU provides up to 50 TOPS of computing power for local AI tasks. Some configurations of the Galaxy Book 6 are available with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 or RTX 5070 discrete graphics.

To maintain stable operation under load, Samsung has redesigned the cooling system. The laptops use a new vapor chamber with an increased heat dissipation area and large dissipation fins. The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra model has a dual-channel heat dissipation system, as well as a fan with a separate heat spreader, which should improve cooling efficiency in high-performance scenarios.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 battery life

The company claims up to 30 hours of autonomy when playing video. The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra supports fast charging, which allows you to recharge the battery to 60% in about 30 minutes. The Pro and Ultra models feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with adaptive refresh rates from 30 to 120 Hz and peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. The older Ultra version has a six-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos support.

The Galaxy Book 6 series has access to an expanded set of Galaxy AI tools, including Note Assist, Live Translate, Multi Control, Storage Share and AI Select. All laptops run Windows 11 and are part of the Galaxy ecosystem with tight integration between devices.

Sales of the Galaxy Book 6 will start in late January. The laptops will be available in gray and silver colors. Samsung promised to announce pricing information later.