Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Tab A11+ – budget smartphone and tablet   

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Tab A11+ – budget smartphone and tablet05.01.26
Samsung has announced the release of two new affordable devices for the US market, which will start selling in January 2026. The Galaxy A17 5G smartphone will go on sale on January 7 with a suggested retail price of $200, and the Galaxy Tab A11+ tablet will hit stores the next day, January 8, and will cost $250.
Samsung Galaxy A17 smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The device is powered by the Exynos 1330 chip – the same processor used in the previous Galaxy A16 5G model. The smartphone’s camera unit has remained unchanged: the main 50-megapixel module is complemented by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens, while the front camera has a resolution of 13 megapixels. The Galaxy A17 5G will be available in a configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, with support for microSD cards up to 2 TB. A 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging is responsible for autonomy.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Tablet
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ tablet is focused on basic daily usage scenarios. It is equipped with an 11-inch LCD screen, an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The device will be available in two memory options – with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, respectively, and a microSD card slot is also provided. According to the company, the tablet’s battery provides up to 15 hours of video viewing and supports the fast charging function.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Tab A11+ – budget smartphone and tablet Samsung smartphone tablet
Samsung has announced the release of two new affordable devices for the US market, sales of which will start in January 2026.
Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro will be on sale on January 8, 2025. First 380 paid customers will get gifts smartphone
Xiaomi has officially confirmed the debut of the new Poco M8 series smartphones, which will include a base model and a Poco M8 Pro model. The presentation is scheduled for January 8.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Tab A11+ – budget smartphone and tablet
Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro will be on sale on January 8, 2025. First 380 paid customers will get gifts
LG gram laptops 2026 specs and features
10-year study: digital devices cause anxiety years later
ASUS devices will increase prices
CD Projekt RED sold the GOG store
The Pebble Round 2 smartwatch is an update to the iconic watch with an improved e-paper display and up to 14 days of battery life
LG Unveils World’s First 5K MiniLED Monitor with AI Upscaling, 39” 5K2K OLED and 52” 5K2K
Quarter of YouTube Shorts are generated by artificial intelligence
Nvidia buys $5 billion worth of Intel shares
Honor Win and Win RT are the brand’s first gaming smartphones
Nova Poshta opened its first branches without operators
Former head of CD Projekt becomes new owner of digital store GOG
A set of DDR5 server RAM costs as much as a car