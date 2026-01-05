Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Tab A11+ – budget smartphone and tablet

Samsung has announced the release of two new affordable devices for the US market, which will start selling in January 2026. The Galaxy A17 5G smartphone will go on sale on January 7 with a suggested retail price of $200, and the Galaxy Tab A11+ tablet will hit stores the next day, January 8, and will cost $250.

Samsung Galaxy A17 smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The device is powered by the Exynos 1330 chip – the same processor used in the previous Galaxy A16 5G model. The smartphone’s camera unit has remained unchanged: the main 50-megapixel module is complemented by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens, while the front camera has a resolution of 13 megapixels. The Galaxy A17 5G will be available in a configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, with support for microSD cards up to 2 TB. A 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging is responsible for autonomy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ tablet is focused on basic daily usage scenarios. It is equipped with an 11-inch LCD screen, an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The device will be available in two memory options – with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, respectively, and a microSD card slot is also provided. According to the company, the tablet’s battery provides up to 15 hours of video viewing and supports the fast charging function.