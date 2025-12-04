Samsung Exynos 2600 – first 2nm processor

Samsung’s American subsidiary has released the first teaser image of the Exynos 2600 processor, effectively confirming its imminent debut. The chip will be a key component of the Galaxy S26 series, expected in early 2026, although it won’t be available in all markets. The company hopes the new product will mark a return to the premium segment after long-standing criticism of previous generations for overheating and unstable performance.

According to information currently circulating in the industry, the Exynos 2600 is being built using a 2-nanometer Gate-All-Around process and utilizes a new architecture designed to improve efficiency and stability. It features a ten-core architecture with one core clocked at up to 3.8 GHz, three performance cores running at 3.26 GHz, and six energy-efficient cores running at 2.76 GHz. Performance is expected to increase by approximately five percent compared to the previous generation, while power consumption is expected to decrease by eight percent, all while maintaining a more compact die size.

The graphics unit is based on the AMD RDNA architecture, optimized for mobile gaming and AI-related tasks. The new Heat Pass Block thermal solution, designed to reduce overheating and limit the likelihood of throttling under load, is also highlighted. In unofficial Geekbench tests, the processor scored over 3,400 points in single-core mode and surpassed 11,000 points in multi-threaded testing.

With these results, Samsung is striving to outpace its competitors. Qualcomm and Apple plan to transition to their own 2-nanometer solutions only in the second half of 2026. Samsung Foundry is simultaneously preparing to use the 2-nanometer GAA process in other applications, including contracts with Tesla and mining equipment manufacturers. The company expects scaling production to increase its share of the global semiconductor market to 20 percent by 2027.