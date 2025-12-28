Samsung announce 5 new Odyssey gaming monitors 2026  

Samsung announce 5 new Odyssey gaming monitors 202628.12.25
Samsung Electronics has announced the release of the 2026 Odyssey gaming monitor line. The company introduced five models at once, emphasizing the increase in resolution, refresh rate and immersion effect. The centerpiece of the new line will be the world’s first 6K monitor that will support 3D imaging without the use of special glasses.
When will the new Samsung monitors be shown
The public presentation of all new products is planned for the international exhibition CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Before its opening, Samsung revealed only some of the characteristics, but it is already known that the Odyssey 2026 series is aimed at both gamers and users working with visual content.
About the new Samsung monitor models
The flagship of the line is the Odyssey 3D monitor with the index G90XH. This is a 32-inch model with 6K resolution, in which the volume effect is achieved by combining a curved panel and a gaze tracking system. The technology analyzes the user’s eye position in real time and adapts the depth of the image to a specific angle. The screen refresh rate is declared at 165 Hz with the possibility of increasing to 330 Hz in Dual Mode, and the response time is 1 ms using the GtG method. The company emphasizes that the device is designed not only for games, but also for tasks where high detail and realistic perception of the scene are important.
Another notable novelty was the Odyssey G6 (G60H), which Samsung calls the first monitor with a refresh rate of over 1000 Hz. In normal mode, the screen operates at 600 Hz, and when Dual Mode is activated, the figure can be increased to 1040 Hz, but for this you need to lower the resolution. The model is aimed at eSports and competitive games, where minimal latency and maximum image smoothness are crucial.
In addition, the company introduced the updated Odyssey G8 series, which includes three models with OLED and IPS matrices. These monitors are designed for the premium segment and offer high resolutions in the range from 165 to 240 Hz. The line includes the G80HS version, which became the first gaming monitor in 6K resolution, the G80HF model with 5K support, as well as the G80SH OLED version, focused on 4K at 240 Hz. Samsung positions the G8 series as a universal solution for gaming and working with graphics, relying on image quality and performance.
