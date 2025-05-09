Samsung acquires audio brands Bowers Wilkins, Denon and Polk Audio09.05.25
Samsung, which has long established itself as one of the leading manufacturers of soundbars and sound systems, is taking another step to strengthen its influence in this industry.
Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung, announced an agreement to acquire the audio business of Masimo. The deal will allow Harman to gain control over such well-known brands as Bowers & Wilkins, Denon and Polk Audio.
The transaction is worth $350 million. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. As part of the strategy, Harman plans to include new assets in the Lifestyle division, with an emphasis on the development of home audio, Hi-Fi, headphones and car audio systems.
Experts note that the global audio market will grow: if in 2025 its volume was estimated at $60.8 billion, then by 2029 it may reach $70 billion. Against this background, strengthening positions through the acquisition of well-known brands is a logical step.
Leica has introduced its first laser projector – Cine 1. Leica Cine 1 runs on the Google TV operating system, which is why the company calls it a smart TV. The device has a metal body. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi wireless adapters are installed inside.
The projector is equipped with an ultra-short-throw Summicron lens. The maximum projection distance reaches 120″. The contrast ratio is 1000 to 1 with a brightness of 2500 lumens (maximum). The device can display images with a resolution of 4K UHD and has a resource of 25,000 hours.
The Leica Cine 1 is equipped with a TV tuner, HDMI 2.1 (x2) and HDMI 2.0 (x1) connectors, S/PDIF, CL+, USB and Mini-Jack.
In addition to the Wi-Fi adapter, an Ethernet port is provided for connecting to the Internet. The novelty also received speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Leica Cine 1 costs more than many TVs. The price of the new projector was $8300.
