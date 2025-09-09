Samsung 9100 Pro – SSD with up to 8 TB capacity and write speeds of up to 13400 MB/s09.09.25
Samsung has announced the 8TB PCIe 5.0 x4 SSD 9100 Pro, which will be one of the most powerful drives on the market. The drive is made in the M.2 2280 form factor and uses a Samsung Presto controller with 236-layer TLC NAND and 8 GB LPDDR4X.
The Samsung SSD 9100 Pro provides read speeds of up to 14,800 MB/s and write speeds of up to 13,400 MB/s, with IOPS reaching 2.2 million read and 2.6 million write. The drive has a lifetime write volume (TBW) of 4,800 TB and is backed by a five-year warranty. It will be available in a standard version and a heatsink version, priced at $999.99 and $1,019.99, respectively.
It is expected to be available from mid-September 2025. The SSD is designed for professionals and enthusiasts who value maximum data transfer speeds and high durability.
Features
-
Form factor: M.2 2280
-
Interface: PCIe Gen 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0
-
Controller: Samsung Presto (S4LY027)
-
Memory: 236-layer TLC NAND
-
DRAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
-
Read speed: up to 14800 MB/s
-
Write speed: up to 13400 MB/s
-
IOPS (read/write): 2.2 million / 2.6 million
-
TBW (Lifetime Write Volume): 4800 TB
-
Warranty: 5 years
-
Cooling: Standard or with radiator
