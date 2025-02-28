Samsung 9100 PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD delivers read speeds of up to 14800 MB/s. 1 TB costs $20028.02.25
Samsung has finally announced its first PCIe 5.0 SSDs, joining the ranks of manufacturers already offering such drives. The new Samsung 9100 PRO series promises double the data transfer speeds, high energy efficiency, and capacities of up to 8TB.
Features and Performance
The Samsung 9100 PRO SSD offers:
- Sequential read speed — up to 14,800 MB/s (99% faster than the 990 PRO).
- Write speed — up to 13,400 MB/s.
- Random read/write — 2,200K / 2,600K IOPS.
- 49% more energy efficient than its predecessor.
Capacity options: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB. All models are equipped with heat sinks (8.8mm thick for standard models and 11.25mm for the 8TB version). However, Samsung will offer heat sink-less options for custom builds.
Price and Availability
- 1 TB — $199.99
- 2 TB — $299.99
- 4 TB – $549.99
- Version with a radiator — $20 more expensive
- 8 TB drives will appear in the second half of 2025
You can buy the Samsung 9100 PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD in March.
Samsung has finally announced its first SSDs with the PCIe 5.0 interface, joining manufacturers that already offer such drives.
