S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl get last patch this year

GSC Game World has released update 1.1.3 for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which became the last patch of 2024. The size of the update for PC is 7.4 GB. As for the innovations, in patch 1.1.3 the developers have addressed a number of technical issues, such as “crashes” during shader compilation.

The next patch is expected in early 2025, when the game’s development plan will also be presented. The developers thanked the players for their support and expressed hope for a long-term meeting in the Zone.

Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has released a major update 1.1 for the shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which fixes over 1,800 issues and makes significant improvements to the gameplay. The main focus is on refining the A-Life system, which is responsible for simulating life in the Zone. This is the first iteration of the changes, but the developers are confident that players will already feel the improvements. Bugs that interfered with completing quests have also been fixed, performance has been optimized, and frequent crashes have been eliminated.

The patch has become the largest update for the game, and Steam users need to download 110 GB of data. This volume is due to the scale of the changes, for which the GSC Game World team asked for understanding. The release of the update is timed to coincide with the Christmas and New Year holidays, so that players can enjoy the improved version of the shooter.

The developers of Stalker 2 emphasize that work on the game continues. They plan to further improve the A-Life system and other aspects, based on community feedback. Update 1.1 was an important step in the development of the project, demonstrating GSC Game World’s desire to create the highest quality gaming experience.