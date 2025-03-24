Roborock Saros Z70 vacuum cleaner with robotic arm will cost $1899

Roborock introduced the new Saros Z70 robot vacuum cleaner at CES 2025. The device is equipped with a robotic arm that can pick up small items scattered on the floor and clear the way for further cleaning. The manufacturer has now opened pre-orders for the new product.

The Saros Z70 has become one of the most expensive robot vacuum cleaners on the market, its starting price is $1899, but it will soon increase to $2499. The model is available in two colors – black and silver.

The main feature of the Saros Z70 is the innovative OmniGrip robotic arm, which includes five axes for precise gripping of objects. This arm can rotate, extend and rotate in both horizontal and vertical planes, which allows the robot to lift small items such as socks, towels and napkins weighing up to 300 grams. The robot recognizes objects using a camera and LEDs, and also determines their weight using additional sensors.

In addition, the Saros Z70 has a suction power of 22,000 Pa and is equipped with an anti-tangle system for brushes. For improved cleaning, the robot is equipped with dual rotating mops and an AdaptLift chassis, which allows it to overcome high passages in rooms. In the future, Roborock plans to expand the capabilities of the device, including the ability to lift heavier objects.