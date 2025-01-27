Results of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 first tests appeared

New reviews of the GeForce RTX 5090, the flagship of Nvidia’s Blackwell family, are starting to arrive, and the results of tests in the 3DMark package have already been published. The RTX 5090 video card showed excellent results, especially in synthetic benchmarks, where it showed 30% more points compared to the RTX 4090. In ray tracing tests, its advantage was an impressive 46% compared to its predecessor.

However, as experts note, in games the novelty provides an average of 20% higher performance compared to the RTX 4090. This makes the GeForce RTX 5090 an excellent choice for those who seek maximum performance in games and applications that support ray tracing.

The GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to be available on January 30th for a suggested retail price of $1,999, with more performance details to be announced in the coming days.

The GeForce RTX 5070 features Nvidia’s GB205 GPU, which is 263mm in size and has 31 billion transistors. It features 6,144 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR7 memory with a 192-bit bus.

Characteristics of Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, GeForce RTX 5080, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, GeForce RTX 5070 graphics cards