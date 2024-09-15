Research: iPhone owners don’t like dating Android smartphone owners15.09.24
According to a study by Uswitch, 19% of iPhone owners categorically do not want to start a relationship with Android users, and among young people between the ages of 18 and 34, this figure reaches 32%. Android users also show some bias, with 10% of them reporting that they avoided a relationship with an iPhone owner.
The study also found that 16% of smartphone owners believe in stereotypes that associate iPhone users with trendsetting and social media obsessions. For their part, 56% of Android users say they will never switch to an iPhone, while 52% of iPhone owners are not considering switching to Android.
The main reasons for refusing to switch to another platform are related to reluctance to learn a new operating system. Among Android users, 56% think the iPhone is too expensive, and 30% of iPhone owners worry about their headphones or smartwatch not being compatible with Android.
