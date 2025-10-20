Research: 52% of texts on the Internet are already generated by artificial intelligence

According to a study by Graphite, more than half of all content on the Internet is now created by artificial intelligence. This is reported by Notebookcheck.

Although AI technologies have only gained popularity in the past few years, they have already significantly influenced the information space. An analysis of more than 65 thousand web pages published between 2020 and 2025 showed that 52% of text content was generated using AI.

At the same time, researchers note that search engines are effective in detecting artificially created materials – only 14% of such content gets into search results. This means that most “machine” texts are not visible to ordinary users.

Interestingly, during its training and generation, ChatGPT uses links to materials created by humans in 82% of cases, and not by other artificial intelligence.

Thus, despite the significant presence of AI in text creation, fears of the complete displacement of human content are still exaggerated. Algorithms already generate the majority of publications, but the quality and impact of “living” texts remain crucial in shaping search results and the digital ecosystem as a whole.