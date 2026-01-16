Redmi Soundbar Speaker 2 Pro audio system – budget model from Xiaomi with a wireless subwoofer

Xiaomi has expanded its audio system by releasing the Redmi Soundbar 2 Pro – an inexpensive soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and RGB lighting. The novelty is focused on the use of TVs and PCs and is a universal solution for the home.

Design and sound

Redmi Soundbar 2 Pro comes with a main soundbar and a closed subwoofer. The soundbar is equipped with two intermediate devices – two active speakers and two passive radiators. If you set the value at an angle of 53°, this will allow you to directly direct the sound to your ears and change the situation when it is installed under the TV or on the desktop.

Wireless subwoofer

The subwoofer selected a 96mm driver that supports lower frequencies up to 60Hz, except for deeper and richer bass in movies, games and music. If the soundbar and subwoofer can be used wirelessly, then laying an audio cable is inefficient. Whenever the phone consumes enough power from the outlet.

RGB backlight and visual effects

Both modules are equipped with RGB backlighting with several operating modes, including synchronization of light with sound. The backlight is placed in the lower parts of buildings and buildings, which are ideal for directing light to the upper floor on which the device is installed.

Price and availability

Redmi Soundbar Speaker 2 Pro is best-selling in China at a price of about $ 70. There is no information about other models on the global market at different times.