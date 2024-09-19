Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K smart TVs are equipped with 55″ screens and Fire OS on board19.09.24
Xiaomi introduced a new series of smart TVs under the Redmi brand – Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K. The line includes two models with screen diagonals of 43 and 55 inches. These devices are equipped with 4K panels with a viewing angle of 178 degrees, which ensures excellent visibility from any point in the room. The TVs also support the Auto Low Latency mode to reduce latency and the MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology, which improves the smoothness of the image, especially when viewing dynamic scenes.
Both models are powered by a quad-core Cortex A55 processor, complemented by 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of built-in storage. Fire OS is used as an operating system with an integrated Alexa voice assistant, which allows you to control the TV using voice commands.
In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4/5 GHz), AirPlay, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, and also has HDMI 2.1 and USB 2.0 ports. For the convenience of users, a 3.5 mm headphone jack is provided. The audio system is represented by speakers with a power of 24 W in the 43-inch model and 30 W in the 55-inch version. Their price starts at $298.
