Redmi Projector Lite Green Edition with artificial intelligence for image adjustments13.08.24
Xiaomi has unveiled a new version of its projector — the Redmi Projector Lite Green Edition. The new product features a stylish green body, but retains the main characteristics of previous models.
The projector supports 1080p resolution and provides a brightness of 150 CVIA lumens, which allows you to project an image up to 100 inches in size. The device is equipped with a ToF sensor for automatic focus and image correction, which ensures clarity and ease of use.
The projector has also received SGS certification for low blue light emission, making it safer for your eyes. A sealed optical engine protects the device from dust and other contaminants, extending its service life.
In addition, the projection is automatically adjusted using artificial intelligence, which allows you to easily adjust the image angle. HDMI, USB 2.0, audio output and a power connector are provided for connection to the device. An extended three-year warranty is included with the projector, which is a nice bonus for buyers.
It is already available in the Chinese market at a price of $110. This model is an upgrade of the Redmi Projector Lite series released in March 2024, which cost $97.
