Redmi Pad 2 Pro and compact Xiaomi Pad Mini tablets unveiled

At the launch of the new Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro smartphones, the company also unveiled new tablets, including the updated Redmi Pad 2 Pro series and a completely new model, the Xiaomi Pad Mini.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro series includes three devices: the standard version, the Matte Glass Edition, and the 5G version. All feature a 12.1-inch display with a 2.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and TÜV Rheinland certification. The Matte Glass version features an AG nano-texture coating that reduces reflections and glare by up to 97%, creating a surface that feels as close to paper as possible. This screen is ideal for reading, drawing, or taking notes.

All models are equipped with 12,000 mAh batteries that support 33W charging and 27W reverse charging, allowing them to function as a power bank. They are powered by a 4-nanometer Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The standard and 5G versions are available in 6/128 GB and 8/256 GB configurations, while the Matte Glass model is only available in 8/256 GB.

The standard and Matte Glass versions feature 8 MP cameras on the front and back, while the 5G model has a 13 MP rear camera. All tablets support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and eSIM, and are compatible with the Redmi Smart Pen, Pad 2 Pro Keyboard, and Pad 2 Pro Cover accessories. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro, available in Graphite Gray, Silver, and Lavender Purple, starts at €299 for the 6GB/128GB version. The 5G model, available in Gray and Silver, starts at €379, while the Matte Glass version in Graphite Gray also costs €379.

Xiaomi Pad Mini

A separate announcement was the compact Xiaomi Pad Mini, which the company positions as a new standard in portability and productivity. The tablet features an 8.8-inch display with a resolution of 3008 x 1880 pixels, a refresh rate of 165 Hz, and a peak brightness of 700 nits. It is powered by the same processor as the Xiaomi 15T Pro—the 3-nanometer MediaTek Dimensity 9400+. Battery life is provided by a 7,500 mAh battery with support for 67-watt HyperCharge and 18-watt reverse charging. A notable feature is its two Type-C ports, one of which supports the USB 3.2 Gen 1 standard.

The Xiaomi Pad Mini’s connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Accessories available for the model include the Xiaomi Focus Pen, Redmi Smart Pen, and Pad Mini Cover. The price of the tablet in the 8/256 GB version is $429.