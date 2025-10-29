Redmi K90 Pro Max smartphone on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 has Lamborghini version29.10.25
In addition to the unusual design of the case, created with an emphasis on denim texture, the new Redmi smartphone from the affordable flagship line received a productive processor and a battery of increased capacity. Instead of the second display of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, a subwoofer is installed in this model.
Characteristics of the Redmi K90 Pro Max smartphone
On the front is a 6.9-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2608 by 1200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 hertz, as well as with a local brightness of up to 3500 nits. The screen is covered with Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass, complemented by a cutout for the 32-megapixel front camera and a built-in three-dimensional fingerprint scanner. Among the key features of the Redmi K90 Pro Max are also the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processors and a 7560 mAh silicon-carbon battery.
The smartphone’s photoblock includes three cameras of 50 megapixels each. The main module uses a Light Fusion 950 sensor with a diagonal of 1/1.31 inches, equipped with optical image stabilization and an equivalent focal length of 23 millimeters with a dynamic range of 13.5 EV. The periscopic telephoto lens has a focal length corresponding to 115 millimeters and provides a five-fold optical zoom. The third module is an ultra-wide-angle camera with an equivalent focal length of 18 millimeters and a viewing angle of 102 degrees.
The device runs HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, and has protection against moisture according to the IP68 standard. For wired power, a charging power of 100 watts is provided, wireless charging up to 50 watts and reverse charging with a power of 22.5 watts are supported.
Redmi K90 Pro Max is equipped with two main speakers: one is located on top, next to the speaker module, the second is located at the bottom of the case next to the USB-C connector. Additionally, a separate subwoofer is installed on the back panel of the camera unit. The 2.1 audio system was tuned with the participation of Bose specialists. Improved bass reproduction and detailed sound are claimed.
Redmi K90 Max Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse Champion Edition…
In addition, a limited edition Redmi K90 Max Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse Champion Edition has been announced, aimed at fans of racing themes and original design. The differences concern the appearance of the case, the presence of the Lamborghini logo and an extended delivery set, which includes a protective case and a charging adapter, made in the style of the automotive brand. This option is available only in a configuration with 16 gigabytes of RAM and one terabyte of built-in storage at a price of about $ 770.
Colors and prices
Redmi K90 Pro Max is available in black and white versions with a matte glass texture, as well as in a denim-style design. The cost of the basic configuration with 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage is about $560, the maximum configuration with 16 gigabytes of RAM and a terabyte of memory is estimated at approximately $745. Along with this model, the Redmi K90 smartphone was also introduced, the price of which starts at $360.
