Redmi G34WQ 2026 – budget monitor with 34-inch screen and 180 Hz frequency15.10.25
Xiaomi has introduced a new budget gaming monitor Redmi G34WQ 2026. The novelty has a curved 34-inch VA panel with a WQHD resolution (3440 × 1440 pixels), a refresh rate of up to 180 Hz and HDR400 support.
The screen with a curvature radius of 1500R and an aspect ratio of 21:9 makes the model especially attractive for gamers and movie lovers. The declared response time is 1 ms (GtG), the contrast ratio reaches 3500:1. The monitor covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% sRGB, providing accurate color reproduction and a color depth of 10 bits.
AMD FreeSync Premium support and HDR400 certification allow you to achieve a smooth image without tearing frames and improved dynamic range.
The Redmi G34WQ 2026 features two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The monitor features thin bezels on three sides, an adjustable stand, and RGB lighting on the back.
The Redmi G34WQ 2026 is already available in China for around $200, making it one of the most affordable 180Hz ultrawide gaming monitors on the market.
